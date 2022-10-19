Transcendence Theatre Company Announces 2023 Summer Season; THE FULL MONTY, and More!

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its 2023 season of outdoor musical performances: The Beat Goes On, The Full Monty, and An Enchanted Evening. The Transcendence Theatre Company summer season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA, begins June 16 and runs through September 17, 2023.

Subscription packages, starting at $91, are now on sale to the general public. Subscribers save 20% off of regular ticket prices. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Amy Miller and Executive Director Brad Surosky, the company's 12th season celebrates the return of its first fully-staged Broadway musical in four years with the hit comedy The Full Monty. Transcendence's well-loved musical revues will showcase the music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s and the elegance of Broadway.

"Our 2023 Summer Season is one that dreams are made of," shared Miller. "Each year, our artistic team works tirelessly to create a new and exciting season of shows that give audiences the excitement and thrills of Broadway's best. We can't wait to celebrate with our incredible community in the beautiful setting of Jack London State Historic Park."

The 2023 Transcendence Theatre Company Season includes:

The Beat Goes On

June 16 - July 2, 2023

The Beat Goes On celebrates the grooviest, hippest, and most rockin' hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s Jam to the music of Elvis, The Beatles, Aretha, Prince, Madonna, and more. Whether this time-traveling collection of song and dance brings back memories of bell bottoms, miniskirts, and scrunchies or creates brand new ones, you're sure to love every beat.

The Full Monty

July 28 - August 20, 2023

Six friends. One outrageous idea. And a chance to make their dreams come true. The Broadway and West End sensation The Full Monty is Transcendence's first fully-staged musical since its 2019 smash-hit A Chorus Line. Written by Tony Award-winners Terrence McNally and David Yazbek, The Full Monty tells a story that's full of heart. You'll be rooting for these down-on-their-luck pals from Buffalo, and wondering up until the very end if they will really pull it off.

An Enchanted Evening

September 8 - 17, 2023

A captivating evening of soaring vocals and rapturous rhythms that will take your breath away. Join us for our annual tribute to the best of Broadway and more, with sensational music and dance, performed underneath the magnificent Wine Country stars and sky.

About Transcendence Theatre Company: Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, eleven years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor Holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park, to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community. Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org