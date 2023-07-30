Town Hall Theatre to Screen MAMMA MIA! For Next Cult Classic Movie Night

After a successful screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Grease, Town Hall Theater Company is back at it again. This time, THT will be screening a sing-along version of Mamma Mia on Friday September 8th. The evening will begin at 6:30pm with a cash/card bar featuring a raffle and a signature cocktail that will have participants feeling like they are on Kalokairi! Next up is a Team Trivia contest at 7:00pm featuring questions about ABBA, Greece and more! After trivia, head upstairs at 8:00pm for a big-screen showing and sing-along of Mamma Mia!

The raffle prizes will feature gift baskets from local vendors, tickets are 1 for $20 and 2 for $35. All proceeds will go to benefit the live theatre and theatre education at Town Hall Theatre as well as our amazing partners at the Walnut Creek Education Foundation.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE COMPANY

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. In December of 2021 Town Hall Theatre Company became the owners of the historical Town Hall Theatre which had been maintained by the Lafayette Improvement Association since its construction in 1914.

Cult Classic Movie Nights: Mama Mia

Date: Friday, September 8th at 6:30pm

Location: Town Hall Theatre ( 3535 School Street, Lafayette CA 94549)

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Raffle Tickets: 1 for $20 and 2 for $35