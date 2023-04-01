Town Hall Theatre Company to Present EDITH PIAF: BEYOND PARIS SKIES in May

Get transported back to mid-1900s Paris through the evocative songs of Edith Piaf on Saturday, May 20th. Town Hall Theatre will be hosting SonoMusette, featuring native Parisian singer Mimi Pirard as they perform Edith Piaf: Beyond Paris Skies.

From her beginnings as a child singing on the streets of Paris to becoming an international star, Edith Piaf is undoubtedly the voice of French music. Much of Piaf's music resonated with her own personal life as she specialized in Chanson and Torch Songs about love, loss, and sorrow. Belovedly known as "The Little Sparrow" Piaf ascended beyond the skies of Paris to World-Wide fame through timeless classics such as Padam, Milord, L'Accordéoniste, and La Vie En Rose.

Mimi Pirard's powerful and emotional interpretations of these classic songs provide a freshness and excitement that is faithful to the spirit and tradition of the original versions. The formidable musicians of SonoMusette weave musette accordion, piano, guitar, upright bass, and drums to create a musical tapestry for these enchanting songs and melodies. The concert will also feature a set of music made famous by other iconic French performers of the era.

Tickets will be $25 in advance and $30 at the door. This event will also have VIP tickets for $40, which includes a private sound check, first chance to reserve seats, light Hors d'oeuvres from Rêve, and a glass of sparkling rosé from the Loire Valley. VIP doors at 6:30pm, general doors at 7:15pm with music at 8:00pm.

Mimi Pirard • vocalist:

Mimi began her singing career at age thirteen in Saint Germain en Laye as a member of Atelier Chanson, Paris. At age seventeen Mimi moved to California where she and her brother Gabe began performing regularly throughout the Bay Area. They were awarded The North Bay Music Awards, "Best World Music Band".Today Mimi sings with SonoMusette where she explores and exudes her favorite musical styles and songs.

Robert Lunceford • accordion:

Robert began playing the accordion at age seven while growing up in the Los Angeles suburb of Huntington Park. Robert's musical interests have strongly focused on European and traditional music. Serving as musical director for Cinnabar Theater's 2014 production of Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, as well as the 2015 production of Edith Piaf: Beneath Paris Skies, Robert was nominated for "Best Musical Direction" by The Bay Area Theater Critics Circle.

Jan Martinelli • upright bass and piano:

Known for her stylistic range from Latin, jazz, and funk to blues and folk, Jan's soulful approach to the bass can be heard on more than 30 albums. She has played major jazz festivals such as Aspen, Barbados, Monterey, San Francisco, and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Jan has toured nationally with Holly Near since 2012.

Isaac Vandeveer • guitar and bass:

Isaac began learning music performance in Oakland, California public schools, going on to earn a degree in guitar performance from Humboldt State University. Isaac is now a band director for Rincon Valley Union School District in Santa Rosa. Isaac has performed in a wide variety of genres and ensembles from free form jazz to cover bands.

Kendrick Freeman • drums:

Kendrick has a background in both drum set and hand drums, having studied with American drumset artists and musicians from Ghana, Congo and the Caribbean, with an emphasis on the traditional music of Haiti. Kendrick received a grant from the National Endowment For The Arts for study with drumset artist George Marsh and support from the Alliance For California Traditional Arts as part of his 11-year apprenticeship with Haitian master drummer Daniel Brevil. Kendrick is on staff at Sonoma State University in the jazz department.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA).