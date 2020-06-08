Town Hall Theatre Archives to Present AN IDEAL HUSBAND

Town Hall Theatre continues opening up the archives to share some of our past productions with audiences. Next up: our recording of the award-winning 2017 production of Oscar Wilde's deliciously witty comedy, AN IDEAL HUSBAND, accessible for viewing starting June 11 through July 17, 2020. Viewing is free online with donations appreciated at: https://www.townhalltheatre.com/town-hall-video-archives

In Oscar Wilde's brilliantly droll comedy, fate catches up to politician Robert Chiltern when a mysterious woman produces a letter revealing a past misdeed. Is this a public scandal or private shame? In the end, Wilde's message is surprisingly simple: only love really matters, only love will lead to happiness.

The production was directed by Susan Hovey; the cast, called "pitch-perfect" and "flawless" by the critics, featured Town Hall Managing Director Dennis Markam as Sir Robert Chiltern, and Town Hall favorite Heather Kellogg as Lady Chiltern, DC Scarpelli, winning Shellie and TBA Awards for his role as Lord Goring, Dana Lewenthal as Mrs. Cheveley, Amanda Leigh as Mabel Chiltern, John Blytt as Lord Caversham, Jennie Brick as Lady Basildon, Adrian Deane as Mrs. Marchmont, Emily Garcia as Lady Markby, Alan Coyne as Vicomte de Nanjac and Phipps, and Nathaniel Rothrock as Mason.

At Town Hall archival videographers recorded during a live performance with the feeling of an in-person viewing. They're offering AN IDEAL HUSBAND video to our audiences and community free of charge through a direct link on the website. To access the video link, go to https://www.townhalltheatre.com/town-hall-video-archives

