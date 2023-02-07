Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival

The festival takes place on March 12th, 2023 at 7:00pm.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival

Town Hall Education has announced that its annual Young Playwrights Festival is back and in person! The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre.

2023 Young Playwrights Festival finalists are:

It's Not a Heist written by Ella Bradley and Colin Perusse

May Lilies Do Die written by Amelia Soong

Not For Myself written by Hannah Johnson

The Three Surgeons written by Ivan Smith

Tickets are open to the public and Pay-What-You-Can. The community is encouraged to cheer on these young playwrights.



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director  Photo
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director 
San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced Carla Pantoja as its next Artistic Director. Pantoja will provide artistic vision, strategic direction, and passion to build on SF Shakes' 40-year commitment to changing lives through accessible Shakespeare-based performances, education, and engagement.
Remote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in March Photo
Remote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in March
Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, will livestream a concert performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER-a contemporary Western re-imagining of the Buddha legend featuring a flawed, female Buddha figure-which will take place at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm.
CLUE to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in March Photo
CLUE to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in March
Directed by San Francisco Playhouse Co-Founder and Producing Director Susi Damilano, Clue will perform March 9 – April 22, 2023 at San Francisco Playhouse.
Marsh SF Extends Brian Copelands GRANDMA & ME For Fourth Time Photo
Marsh SF Extends Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME For Fourth Time
Award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland (Not a Genuine Black Man, The Waiting Period, The Scion, The Jewelry Box) will continue his extremely successful run of GRANDMA & ME at The Marsh San Francisco, extending performances for a fourth time due to popular demand. 

More Hot Stories For You


San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Announces Carla Pantoja As Next Artistic Director 
February 6, 2023

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced Carla Pantoja as its next Artistic Director. Pantoja will provide artistic vision, strategic direction, and passion to build on SF Shakes' 40-year commitment to changing lives through accessible Shakespeare-based performances, education, and engagement.
Remote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in MarchRemote Theater to Livestream Concert Performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER in March
February 6, 2023

Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, will livestream a concert performance of THE FOURTH MESSENGER-a contemporary Western re-imagining of the Buddha legend featuring a flawed, female Buddha figure-which will take place at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday, March 18 at 1 pm.
CLUE to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in MarchCLUE to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in March
February 6, 2023

Directed by San Francisco Playhouse Co-Founder and Producing Director Susi Damilano, Clue will perform March 9 – April 22, 2023 at San Francisco Playhouse.
Marsh SF Extends Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME For Fourth TimeMarsh SF Extends Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME For Fourth Time
February 4, 2023

Award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland (Not a Genuine Black Man, The Waiting Period, The Scion, The Jewelry Box) will continue his extremely successful run of GRANDMA & ME at The Marsh San Francisco, extending performances for a fourth time due to popular demand. 
San Francisco Opera Center and Merola Opera Program Announce 2023 Schwabacher Recital SeriesSan Francisco Opera Center and Merola Opera Program Announce 2023 Schwabacher Recital Series
February 3, 2023

Now in its 39th year, the Schwabacher Recital Series, presented by San Francisco Opera Center and the Merola Opera Program, returns this spring with a series of four recitals (March 1, March 22, April 12 and May 18) at San Francisco's Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Barbro Osher Recital Hall.
share