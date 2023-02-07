Town Hall Theatre Announces Young Playwrights Festival

Town Hall Education has announced that its annual Young Playwrights Festival is back and in person! The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces. From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 12th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre.

2023 Young Playwrights Festival finalists are:

It's Not a Heist written by Ella Bradley and Colin Perusse

May Lilies Do Die written by Amelia Soong

Not For Myself written by Hannah Johnson

The Three Surgeons written by Ivan Smith

Tickets are open to the public and Pay-What-You-Can. The community is encouraged to cheer on these young playwrights.