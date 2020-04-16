Town Hall Releases Archival Video Of THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE

Town Hall Theatre has announced its new digital archive series. Take a glance at Town Hall's past! Town Hall is opening up our archives to share some of our past productions with audiences until we are able to safely open our doors again. At Town Hall, our archival videographers recorded during a live performance with the feeling of an in-person viewing.

Our first archive recording is THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE, a magical musical by local playwright/composer Min Kahng, which opened Town Hall's 2017-2018 Season. THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE video will be accessible starting April 21 through May 19, 2020. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, and are available through the Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at https://www.townhalltheatre.com/town-hall-video-archives

Based upon a Hans Christian Andersen fairy-tale, THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE is a magical, musical romp for the whole family that reminds us that true beauty and worth is always found within. If you saw the show in 2017, and would like to revisit, or meant to buy tickets and weren't able to, now is your chance to enjoy the show. Once you make your purchase, our box office will email you with details and instructions and a web link; two bonus feature videos from the playwright and composer Min Kahng; and a password to enter which will let you view the show. The password will be active for a 48 hour period, reset after 48 hours at 12pm noon, and there's one view per ticket-holder. THE SONG OF THE NIGHTINGALE information-packed Pre-Reading packet is also available for download on our website, so you can read about the production and the creative team. The price of your ticket to this video will help Town Hall continue to produce exciting live (and recorded) theatre for community for the next 75 years. Future archival digital releases from Town Hall Theatre may include An Ideal Husband (2017), and Twelfth Night (2011).





