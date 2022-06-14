Tony-Nominated Director Les Waters to Take Part in THE THEATRE OF LES WATERS Discussion at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Rep today announced a special event with the 2022 Tony Award-nominated director, Les Waters (Dana H). Waters, Berkeley Rep's Associate Artistic Director from 2003-2011, will appear in person in the Roda Theatre on Monday, June 27 at 8pm to discuss his new book, The Theatre of Les Waters: More Like the Weather.

Edited by Scott T. Cummings, the book combines Les' original writings with short essays by a wide range of his collaborators (including Berkeley Rep favorites Sarah Ruhl, Charles Mee, and Berkeley Rep former Artistic Director Tony Taccone), creating a personal and multifaceted portrait of an influential director, revered mentor, and inspirational theatre artist. Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer will interview Waters on the Roda stage, where his production of Dana H. is currently playing (and the only place to see the Tony Award-winning show), about the book and his work. The evening will proceed with questions from the audience who will also have the opportunity to purchase a signed copy. This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. https://tickets.berkeleyrep.org/16522/16825

Les Waters Bio

Les Waters is an Obie Award-winning director and was associate artistic director at Berkeley Rep from 2003-11. At Berkeley Rep, his productions included Wintertime; Big Love; Fêtes de la Nuit; Eurydice; In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play); Yellowman; A Doll's House, Part 2; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; Red; Concerning Strange Devices from the Distant West; Girlfriend; and The Pillowman. His productions have been seen on Broadway - In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) (2009) and Dana H. (2021) - off Broadway, and many regional theatres. From 2012-18, he was artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville. From 1995-2003, he led the MFA directing program at University of California, San Diego. In the last 10 years, his productions have ranked amongst the year's best in The New Yorker, The New York Times, Time Out New York, Time Magazine, USA Today, and The Guardian. His book, The Theatre of Les Waters, edited by Scott T. Cummings was recently published by Routledge.

Tickets for Dana H. are now on sale at berkeleyrep.org or by calling 510-647-2949.

Dana H. by Lucas Hnath is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson.

Produced in association with Broadway producers Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, and Dori Berinstein.

The world premiere of Dana H. was produced in 2019 by Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, California and first presented in New York in 2020 by Vineyard Theatre.

For the 2021/22 season, Berkeley Rep recognizes the generous support of BART and Peet's Coffee, Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Residence Inn by Marriot is the official In-kind season sponsor. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to recognize the support at the season sponsor level of Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Frances Hellman and Warren Breslau, Wayne Jordan and Quinn Delaney, Gisele and Kenneth F. Miller, and The Strauch Kulhanjian Family.

ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org