Tix Bay Area Ticket Booth To Close This Saturday, September 28

Theatre Bay Area (TBA) is announcing the closure of the TIX Bay Area Ticket Booth in Union Square. The discounted ticket center will cease operations at 5 pm this Saturday, September 28, after nearly 37 years of operations in San Francisco's traditional center of retail and tourism.

In 1982, the booth was known as San Francisco Ticket Box Office Service (STBS) and was operated by Performing Arts Services. TBA took over management of the booth as part of their TIX Bay Area program in November 1992.

"For 27 years, the TIX Booth has embodied Theatre Bay Area's commitment to developing audiences and making theatre more accessible to both Bay Area residents and visitors alike. Over nearly three decades of operations, TIX reached hundreds of thousands of theatregoers through its discounted ticketing service," said TBA executive director Brad Erickson. "With the advent and convenience of online ticket sales, our organization is refocusing on how we can continue to catalyze theatergoing through theatre community-wide initiatives, such as our new Bay Area Theatre Week, about to enter its second year."

Theatre Bay Area will continue to offer discounted and full-price theatre offerings through the TIX Bay Area website (tixbayarea.org) and issue the Theatregoer, a free weekly e-newsletter offering discounted tickets to theatre productions and other live events throughout the Bay Area. Visit tixbayarea.org to view current ticket offers or to sign up for the Theatregoer newsletter.

The TIX Booth's hours for its last days of operation are 8:30 am to 5 pm from Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 28.

Theatre Bay Area is one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in North America. Our members-some 300 theatre companies and 2,000 individual artists-produce thousands of performances and engage more than a million arts patrons each year. The Bay Area houses the third largest community of Actors' Equity (union) actors and boasts more theatre companies per capita than any other metropolitan area in the U.S.

Theatre Bay Area is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite, strengthen, promote and advance the theatre community in the San Francisco Bay Area, working on behalf of our conviction that the performing arts are an essential public good, critical to a healthy and truly democratic society, and invaluable as a source of personal enrichment and growth. Visit theatrebayarea.org for more information.





