64th Monterey Jazz Festival Announces Tickets are Sold Out for 2021

The Monterey Jazz Festival have announced that tickets for its 64th edition have sold out for the weekend of September 24-26. Tickets went on sale to the general public on July 14 and officially sold out on July 20.

"It was clear by the demand for tickets to the festival that people have missed the sense of joy and community that live music events like the Monterey Jazz Festival deliver," said Colleen Bailey, MJF Executive Director. "We've really missed our community and can't wait to welcome them back in September."

"It is exciting to be able to produce a live festival in 2021," said MJF Artistic Director Tim Jackson. "To have such strong support from our patrons is very gratifying and we look forward to an emotional, powerful and fun weekend!"

The festival's lineup features 22 performances on two stages for 21 hours of continuous music from multiple GRAMMY Award-winning artists in the Arena, including Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Ledisi, Christian Sands Group, Kandace Springs with special guest Immanuel Wilkins, Las Cafeteras, Miho Hazama and m_unit, and the Next Generation Jazz Orchestra, directed by Gerald Clayton.



The Yamaha Courtyard Stage includes multiple daily sets from the Mimi Fox Organ Trio, Giveton Gelin Quartet, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, and the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo. The two-stage festival was held to 50% capacity, which included new lawn seating in the Arena to provide maximum protection and comfort of attendees.

MJF64 will also feature a wide array of food options, including BBQ, vegan, vegetarian, Japanese, Mexican, Cajun, Jamaican, and Indian cuisines, among others. The festival will also host three onsite bars with a range of beer, wine, and cocktails. The official MJF store will also feature a full line of 2021 merchandise.



To extend musical events after the music ends each day, MJF plans to unveil its MJF After Hours program later in this summer. Partnering with music venues and restaurants across the Monterey Peninsula, MJF After Hours will extend the live jazz experience all weekend long. More information will be available in August.



The Monterey Jazz Festival will continue to work with current and emerging California State, County, and local health agency guidelines to ensure a safe experience for all patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists at the festival, including enhanced cleaning protocols. For safety updates, see MJF's FAQ page.



For more information about MJF64 and MJF After Hours, visit www.montereyjazzfestival.org



Founded in 1958, the Monterey Jazz Festival celebrates the legacy of jazz, expands its boundaries, and provides opportunities to experience jazz through the creative production of performances and educational programs.