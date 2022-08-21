Tickets Available For EXIT Theatre's San Francisco Fringe Festival This September

EXIT Theatre will present the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival from September 8th thru September 17th at EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy Street in San Francisco. Twenty-one independent theater companies were selected by lottery. The SF Fringe is proudly open access, available to all artists, with performers selected randomly without curation. Ticket prices are set by the companies, ranging from free to $18 online (and $15 at the door). Performances are 7pm and 8:30pm Tuesday through Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday with each company presenting four performances. Online tickets, schedules, and information on each production are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192356®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2F2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 .

SHOWS IN THE 2022 SAN FRANCISCO FRINGE FESTIVAL:

60 Minutes of Our Lives

by Steven Westdahl

Somewhat Unique Productions

An actor has a suitcase full of props and only an hour on the stage but, together with the help of the audience, they'll race to get through as many of these 16 short plays as they're able.



All That Jazz Improv

with the All That Jazz Ensemble

All That Jazz creates fully improvised, Broadway-style musicals set in the Roaring 1920's. Dressed in period costumes, we make up the story, songs, and dances ON THE SPOT, based on an audience suggestion.



Angry Black Woman 101

written and performed by Kathryn Seabron

Angry Black Woman 101 takes a small dive into the microaggressions tropes and misogynoir Black women grapple with daily. Based on a true work experience.



Aunt Flo is Dead

written and performed by Katherine

Murphy WiseAcres West

When Aunt Flo died, havoc was wreaked, and Katherine screaked. No one warned her. Now she's on a mission to warn you.



Benni Baker's Monster Show

by Benni Baker

Dynamism Dance Theatre

A circus inspired dance show featuring stock characters from science fiction stories, the Mad Scientist, his Lab Assistant, their abominable creation- the Monster, and some other surprising characters in the laboratory.



Bingewatch

with Dan Wilson and Diana Brown

Nationally touring improv duo, Bingewatch, takes the shows that you love to watch and mashes them together to create the pilot for a show you'd obsess over for months.



Cocky

by Beth McLaughlin

My father was a soldier. A lawyer. A Catholic. A ghost. There is nothing more destructive than the well-intentioned man.



Cooking, Stage Left!

by Andrew Calabrese and Megan Briggs

BriggsBreese Productions

Longtime pals and Bay Area theatre regulars present a live cooking demo. Andrew has been teaching Megan cooking techniques and together they will create a delicious treat right before your eyes.



Dave, Muhammad and I at the Americana Hotel

by Edward Lebowitz

What is courage? What is cowardice? Must we relinquish our self-esteem to survive? Two brothers come to vastly different conclusions as they respond to their "greatest generation" father and uncles and Muhammad Ali.



ExMen: Not About Superheroes, pt. 2

by Abby Hazletg

Abby is bringing the second installment of her original concert-style show, ExMen: Not About Superheroes. Combining her own personal stories, her favorite musical therapists', and some special guests.



Ghost Town Suite: A Five Song Exorcism

written and performed by Kristin Shaw Hall

Following her mother's death, a young woman finds herself haunted by numerous ghosts who forbid her from leaving her family home. A solo show with acoustic song performances.



Hi. (How Are You?)

by Theatre Infinite

In light of the global pandemic, clown Rodeo Debbie takes the local temperature by exploring the audience itself. She is not a medical professional, but she still cares a lot.



How to Catch a Karen

by Sabrina Wenske and Nathaniel Justiniano

Naked Empire Bouffon Company

Best of SF Fringe Winners bring you the immortal trickster witch, Baba Yaga, as she shapeshifts into a series of "progressive" Karens transporting the audience to familiar worlds where Karens thrive undercover.



The Man In the Piano

by Samuel Abraham

A completely restructured evening of comedy(?) lived, conceived of, and performed episodically.



My First Miracle -- adventures in bipolar disorder

by Bennet Caffee

I'm standing in the middle of a football stadium full of people.They think they're here for a Rolling Stones concert, but they're really here for me and I see in front of me a girl standing on crutches - My First Miracle.



The Paris Effect

written and performed by Laura Jane Bailey

Young Productions

A young woman falls in love with Paris and begins an obsessive affair with the city. Years later she brings her husband to Paris to introduce them. Things take a terrible turn and the couple barely makes it out of the city alive!



Potato Topos

By Katarina Countiss

Andomifevin

An hour long show divided into three locations with themes of nostalgia, fantasy, and expansion. Includes performance, light, sound, textiles, and language, from surrealism to formalism, and absurdism somewhere in between.



Pretty Beast

by Kazu Kusano

When schizophrenia and alcoholism collide in one Japanese family, comedy becomes her superpower--and ticket to freedom. A rebellious comedic journey deftly navigates mental illness, sexism, and love.



A scar is born

written and performed by Lorelei Zarifian

The humorous story of one misfit's hopeful audition. In the face of rejection, she never gives up her passion for performing the music of words and language in songs recounting life in Marseille, Paris, New York and Florida.



A Shrewd Idea

by Nicole Matthews

Impossible Thing Productions

When AI tries to generate entertainment based on a user's search history and body signals, things get a little... unpredictable.



Young Oscar, Wilde in San Francisco

Rock Bottom Spectacular with Eric Wilcox

Spend an hour with the notorious ne'er-do-well as he struts in 1880's San Francisco and capture the spark of Wilde's first foray on the stage: a ridiculously successful American lecture tour as an arch, 26-year-old aesthete/poseur.