Theatrer Rhino Presents Free Presentation Of THE BIG ISLAND

The show runs October 29, 2020.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: THE BIG ISLAND. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher, October 29, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

In the midst of COVID, Hawaii's only gay detective investigates a hideous crime.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You