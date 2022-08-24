TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Kick Off 52nd Season With LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will kick off its 52nd season during the holidays with Little Shop of Horrors, reset in San Francisco's Chinatown. In this offbeat hit musical, narrated through doo-wop ditties by a trio of street urchins, meek florist Seymour finds himself catapulted into instant celebrity when he cultivates an otherworldly showstopper, a highly unusual plant. Spotlighting multicultural casting, director Jeffrey Lo (TheatreWorks' Casting Director/ Literary Manager who staged TheatreWorks hits The Language Archive and The Santaland Diaries) moves the setting to San Francisco's Chinatown, exploring the cross-cultural community fostered there by marginalized people of color.

Featuring a score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman (the Academy Award-winning team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors is based on the cult-classic B-movie by Roger Corman and Charles Griffith. The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway before transferring Off-Broadway to the Orpheum Theatre, where it played for five years. Little Shop of Horrors then became an Academy Award-nominated film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, and Steve Martin. It has been performed at theatres around the world, including at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in 1986, with a recent, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway revival.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: Previews: Wednesday, November 30 - Friday, December 2, 2022

Opening: Saturday, December 3, 2022

Closes: Saturday, December 24, 2022

SHOWS: Previews: 8:00pm

Tuesdays: 7:30pm

Wednesdays: 2:00pm, 7:30pm

Thursdays & Fridays: 8:00pm

Saturdays: 2:00pm, 8:00pm

Sundays: 2:00pm, 7:00pm

WHERE: Live performances at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA.

TICKETS: Subscriptions are available for TheatreWorks' 22-23 season. Single tickets will be available in November 2022.

INFO: For information visit theatreworks.org or call (877)-662-8978