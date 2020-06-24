TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Hosts Virtual Auction THEATREWORKS TREASURES

To mark the conclusion of its 50th Anniversary Season and celebrate the legacy of Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is hosting TheatreWorks Treasures, a once-in-a-lifetime virtual auction allowing fans and supporters of the Tony Award-winning theatre company the opportunity to snag rare and exclusive treasures from its 50-year history. This auction also offers memorabilia and experiences that commemorate the extraordinary leadership of Robert Kelley, who retires later this month from the theatre he founded and ends one of the longest tenures in American Theatre. Proceeds from this special auction will benefit TheatreWorks, which has cancelled in-person performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The virtual auction will be open through 7pm PT July 5. At 5pm PT July 5, the public is invited to digitally toast Kelley on the multitudinous accomplishments of his half-century at TheatreWorks ahead of the in-person celebration Sunday in the Park with Kelley on June 20, 2021. To RSVP for the virtual toast, click here. For information and to view a list of items up for auction the public may visit theatreworks.org.

Among the unique items featured in TheatreWorks Treasures are doodles hand-drawn and signed by stars from TheatreWorks's galaxy of talent, including Academy, Grammy, and Tony Award winning-composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin), Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and American Theatre Wing chair David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Yellow Face, Aida, Soft Power), Tony nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family, Big Fish), and award-winning Bay Area composer/playwright Min Kahng (The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga). Another highlight of the auction are props and framed art that once was proudly displayed in Kelley's office, including puppets from Sweeney Todd, show posters, and a prop radio from Caroline, or Change. Several lucky bidders will also be able to don exclusive face masks created by TheatreWorks stitchers from fabrics worn by beloved characters in hit TheatreWorks productions including the World Premiere Musical Pride and Prejudice, They Promised Her the Moon, and The Light in the Piazza. Also up for auction are signed Tony Awards programs and programs from the company's 50th anniversary gala, delectable desserts, exquisite wine and champagne, and extraordinary meals from acclaimed Bay Area restaurants. TheatreWorks Treasures also offers unforgettable experiences including a private tour through TheatreWorks's 50-year history led by Kelley, a Sake tasting, and holiday treats with Executive Director Phil Santora.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Led by Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley, Artistic Director Designate Tim Bond, and Executive Director Phil Santora, the Palo Alto-based theatre company serves more than 100,000 patrons per year and has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country. Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley retires in June 2020, ending one of the longest current tenures in American Theatre, and will be succeeded by Artistic Director Designate Tim Bond. The company recently announced that the start of its 2020-21 season would be postponed until October 2020, in accordance with global efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Photo Credit: Arthur Kobin for Drew Altizer Photography

