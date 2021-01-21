TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Announces Clayton Shelvin as New Director of Development

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has announced the appointment of Clayton Shelvin as the company's new Director of Development. Said TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora, "We are pleased to welcome Clayton Shelvin to TheatreWorks. A seasoned arts leader, Clayton brings a broad range of management and development experiences to TheatreWorks, which will be crucial in navigating a vastly-changing performing arts landscape."

As Director of Development, Shelvin will play a prominent role in ensuring the Tony Award-winning company's continued success and commitment to furthering its impact within its community as well as nationally. He will be responsible for developing and executing TheatreWorks development strategy, managing department staff and structure, working closely alongside other TheatreWorks staff members to direct organization-wide fundraising efforts, and collaborating with TheatreWorks's Board to ensure support for the company's high-quality performing arts programming.

Shelvin is an accomplished arts administrator and educator with experience in a wide variety of fields including grant writing, fundraising, development, programming, and performing arts management at leading theatres, universities, and nonprofits. Most recently, Shelvin worked as the Performing Arts Director for Acadiana Center for the Arts in Louisiana, where he was not only responsible for planning and executing a 36-week season across three venues, but also worked alongside the development team to cultivate and maintain donor relationships. His other roles include serving as Development Director/ Associate Producer at New Orleans's historic Le Petit Theatre, Development Director - Grants and Foundations Relations for the Audubon Nature Institute, and Grants Director for Dillard University. Shelvin holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and Dance from University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is enrolled in the Master of Fine Arts program at University of New Orleans. He has taught courses at Loyola University of New Orleans, for New Orleans Ballet Association, and at Dillard University.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Led by Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora, the Palo Alto-based theatre company serves more than 100,000 patrons per year and has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country. While the company's 51st season has been postponed in accordance with global efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), , TheatreWorks continues to offer virtual programming to its audiences, including new play readings, musical celebrations, virtual events, and more.

For information on TheatreWorks, visit theatreworks.org.