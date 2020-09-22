TheatreWorks Has License To Thrill With Virtual FROM THEATREWORKS WITH LOVE

Party with Bond… Tim Bond, Saturday, October 17, 2020

He may not drive an Aston Martin or work for British Secret Service, but Artistic Director Tim Bond knows a good adventure when he sees one. This Fall, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has a license to thrill with its first-ever virtual celebration From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond.

The event will allow the company's fans and supporters to celebrate with Bond as he begins his tenure at the Tony Award-winning theatre company. No high-tech gadgets or secret rendezvous are necessary to enjoy the unique, socially distanced festivities-guests can participate online via micro-parties of up to six from the comfort of home. Featuring virtual live entertainment, delicious treats, exquisite wines from J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, and décor delivered right to partygoers' doors, the evening will also include an auction with rare treasures and unforgettable experiences worthy of Agent 007 himself. From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond will take place virtually Saturday, October 17.

Proceeds of this unique event will benefit TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which like theatres across America has been forced to cancel in-theatre performances to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For tickets ($250 to access the livestream only, $1,000-$3,500 for micro-parties of up to 6) or more information visit theatreworks.org, contact the TheatreWorks Special Events Department at events@theatreworks.org, or call 650-463-7112.

Guests for From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond can select between four at-home party options, each named for a James Bond actor-The Pierce Brosnan offers admission to the livestreamed festivities (and includes two tickets to a weekday performance during TheatreWorks's upcoming 51st season). Accommodating parties of up to six, micro-party packages named for Daniel Craig, Roger Moore, and Sean Connery offer special perks including delicious hors d'oeuvres from Weir Catering, exquisite libations from J. Lohr as well as signature event cocktails, exclusive gifts and memorabilia, and James Bond-themed décor (featuring a standee of the man of the hour, Artistic Director Tim Bond) delivered straight to participants' doors. For more information about each of the ticket packages the public may visit theatreworks.org.

During the week of the party, TheatreWorks will offer pre-event "Technology Sessions with Q" to provide hosts information about the livestream and answer technology questions. TheatreWorks will also host a "Mixologist Session"- TheatreWorks actor Max Tachis (The Santaland Diaries) stars as Herman Bond, James Bond's bartender cousin, in this session, which teaches hosts and guests how to make three cocktails themed for the event.

From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond begins with a virtual message from Artistic Director Tim Bond and Executive Director Phil Santora. TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli serves as the evening's emcee and will introduce the online auction items, which include treasures such as impeccable wines and a private tour from Mauritson's Rockpile Ridge Vineyard, an elegant weekend getaway to Carmel, and professional stage combat lessons structured around the iconic sword and hand-to-hand fight choreography of Die Another Day starring Pierce Brosnan as 007. The digital party will also include Pay to Plays, where guests can pay to participate in games with exclusive prizes, including treasures from the Stephen Silver Company. Guests will then enjoy an at-home cocktail hour, where guests at the Moore and Connery parties will receive an interactive virtual visit from a TheatreWorks fan favorite artist. The evening ends with a Bond-inspired livestreamed show, featuring songs performed by an ensemble of TheatreWorks entertainers, including Michelle Jordan, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Nick Nakashima, Sharon Rietkerk, and Will Springhorn Jr. The performance will be followed by a curtain-call slideshow of photos submitted by partygoers attending the event from home.

From TheatreWorks with Love: A Party with Bond... Tim Bond's committee is co-chaired by Barbara Shapiro of Menlo Park and Judy Heyboer of San Francisco. The event's third co-chair was former Board chair Mike Kahn, who passed away this summer due to cancer and whose memory will be honored. "We know Mike will be with us in spirit," says Shapiro and Heyboer of Kahn, who was a lifelong supporter of the company and one of its biggest fans.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You