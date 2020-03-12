TheatreWorks Cancels THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON and RAGTIME

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley announces that all upcoming performances of They Promised Her the Moon and Ragtime will be cancelled due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and in accordance to the Department of Public Health's updated policy suspending gatherings of 250 people or more.

Cancellations will begin with tonight's performance of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. The Northern California Premiere has been performing since March 4 at the Lucie Stern Theatre and was scheduled to run through March 29, receiving praise from audiences and critics alike.

Ragtime, originally scheduled for April 1 - May 3, 2020 at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, will also be cancelled.

With rehearsals for Ragtime already begun and sets and costumes in production, it is the company's intention to present Ragtime in April 2021, in place of the previously announced Man of La Mancha. At this time, TheatreWorks still plans to close its 50th Anniversary Season with the Regional Premiere of Lauren Gunderson's The Book of Will June 3-28, 2020 at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto. That production will mark Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley's final show before retiring from the helm of the 2019 Tony-winning theatre company he founded half a century ago.

Patrons with tickets to future performances of They Promised Her the Moon and Ragtime will be contacted by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's box office with options to exchange their tickets to The Book of Will or any of the shows in TheatreWorks's 2020-21 Season, donate their ticket value in support of TheatreWorks, or other options. For more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org-the box office can be reached by phone at (650) 463-1960 and by email at boxoffice@theatreworks.org.

"The safety and security of our theatregoers and our community of theatre makers is our highest priority." says TheatreWorks Executive Director Phil Santora. "By scheduling Ragtime next year, we can ensure that as many people as possible will have the chance to experience this important show."

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, currently presenting its 50th Anniversary Season, is the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. With over 100,000 patrons per year, the Palo Alto-based theatre company has captured a national reputation for artistic innovation and integrity, often presenting Bay Area theatregoers with their first look at acclaimed musicals, comedies, and dramas, directed by award-winning local and guest directors, and performed by professional actors cast locally and from across the country.

Media sponsor for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2019/2020 season is the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You