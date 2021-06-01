Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TheatreFIRST Presents Three Plays For Pride

These three play-films spotlight the work of playwrights Tom Swift, Lisa Evans, and Lady Zen with stories of strength, longevity, and triumph.  

Jun. 1, 2021  

TheatreFIRST continues its 20-21 virtual season with three unique narratives that center the queer experience. These three play-films spotlight the work of playwrights Tom Swift, Lisa Evans, and Lady Zen with stories of strength, longevity, and triumph.

First, on June 18th, we will premiere A MARRIAGE by Tom Swift, directed by Brendan Simon, and visually designed by Ben Euphrat. A MARRIAGE begins on a quiet, lonely night, when two unlikely strangers make the unlikely decision to fall in love. Swift uses his deft ability to spin humor and pathos to tell a story of thirty years in these two men's lives.

Next, on July 2nd, Lisa Evans' YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY premieres.. Directed by Leigh Rondon-Davis, visually designed by Marisa Ramos, and performed by Evans, YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY uses music and sound as a mixtape for this solo piece's framework to explore the hilarious, perplexing, and sometimes infuriating contradictions in the process of gender identity formation.

Our final premiere, WHAT'S IN A NAME, arrives on July 23rd. Written, developed, and performed by Lady Zen, directed by Jon Tracy and designed by Sebastian Villan and Ben Euphrat, this hybrid, one-person play is based on true events in the life of entertainer and storyteller Lady Zen, shot on location in Guanajuato, Mexico. A South American orphan is adopted by a missionary couple from Arkansas running a boarding school in Maringá, Brazil. WHAT'S IN A NAME is a story about an international queer performing artist's journey of radical acceptance.

All three productions will include the option of ASL interpretation, facilitated by Cathleen Riddley with direction by April Jackson.

Each production will have an opening night event and will be available to rent through the beginning of September. $15 single tickets available now, with a $30 low price package for all three offerings.

Learn more and buy now at www.theatrefirst.com.


