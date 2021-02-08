Theatre Rhinoceros Presents MOON SHOT

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: MOON SHOT. Conceived and performed by John Fisher. Streaming Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8pm.

Jacob's going to the Moon on the first solo Moon shot in history. Or is he really alone? And what's wrong with his Trump era "economy rocket"? The first gay man in space is about to find out.

Streaming on Zoom and Facebook Live. Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.