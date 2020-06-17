Theatre Rhinoceros Presents JAZZBOS AND JEZEBELS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free live presentation of JAZZBOS AND JEZEBELS, written and performed by SuzyJane Edwards on June 23, 2020 at 7pm.

SYNOPSIS:

In San Francisco, 1962, love can have a heavy price. Is Alice Mulligan prepared to pay it?

WHERE:

Streams for FREE on Zoom and Facebook:

To register for Zoom - www.TheRhino.org

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Tuesday, June 23 @ 8PM https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007911675472

BIO

SUZYJANE EDWARDS has appeared in the following Theatre Rhinoceros productions: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, SCOTUS GAY: Masterpiece, SCOTUS GAY: For Reasons of Sex, and The Boy From Oz. She cut her teeth at Fresno's Good Company Players, performing while in the U. S. Air Force, and can be seen in surprisingly non-pornographic films and television. The Transsexual Amazon can be spotted Hostessing at Hamburger Mary's. She has worked with numerous Bay Area theatre companies including 42nd Street Moon and Bay Area Musicals. Thonight's excerpt is from Ms. Edward's first novel.

