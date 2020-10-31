Theatre Rhinoceros Presents INSANE DIRECTOR!

Streams on Zoom November 5.

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: INSANE DIRECTOR, A local theatre insanity conceived and performed by John Fisher, November 5, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

The most insane director-playwright-star in town has finally lost it! Get ready for some royal f***ing neurotic bull****!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

