Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents INSANE DIRECTOR!

Article Pixel

Streams on Zoom November 5.

Oct. 31, 2020  

Theatre Rhinoceros Presents INSANE DIRECTOR!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: INSANE DIRECTOR, A local theatre insanity conceived and performed by John Fisher, November 5, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

The most insane director-playwright-star in town has finally lost it! Get ready for some royal f***ing neurotic bull****!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Beth Malone Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Christina Bianco's Birdland Concert!
  • Get a Special VIP Upgrade for Beth Malone's Virtual Concert This Weekend!
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christina Bianco's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!