Theatre Rhinoceros Presents BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Theatre Rhinoceros will present a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation of THE BATTLE OF GUADALCANAL, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8pm.

"As my husband underwent major surgery, I sat horrified in the waiting room, reading about a battle fought long ago, trying to distract myself from losing my beloved boy."

All previous performances available below.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

WHERE: Streams for FREE on ZOOM and Facebook:

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org OR

Link to Facebook starting at 8pm on Thursday, February 25 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

FREE Live Performance Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 8PM

BIOS:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed a eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. Previous COVID-19 performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Doodler, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction and Broke and Outta Work. JOHN HAS CREATED FORTY-NINE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz.