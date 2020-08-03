Theatre Rhinoceros Presents A Free Zoom Show EXERCISE!

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom/Facebook Live presentation EXERCISE! Conceived and performed by John Fisher, August 6, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One live performance only.

Dessert after every meal! Seconds after every course! Condiments! Why can't I stop?! What's the solution?!?!

For the first time, John goes on location! I'm leaving the Studio and going out into the wilds of San Francisco! At night! On my bike! Live! Join me for this first of kind COVID-19 adventure with side trips to the "Walk O' Death" and silent screen star Norma Talmadge's mini-mansion! This will be a real late-night Frisco Frolic!!

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816

