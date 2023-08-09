Theatre Rhinoceros Announces 2023-24 Season, Alive And Well In The Castro

Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the 2023-24 Season – the company's 47th as the longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre in the universe. The new season will be presented entirely in their home in the Castro, 4229 18th St in San Francisco.

This season the company is ALIVE AND WELL IN THE CASTRO enjoying its status as the only legitimate theatre in the greatest queer neighborhood anywhere. They will present four provocative, funny plays set in the here and now, and two queered-up classics.

The season begins with Group Therapy by local playwright and Lambda Literary Award finalist Kheven LaGrone (The Legend of Pink, Pillow Talk), a scintillating new comedy, then move on to the holiday classic Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory, performed by the incomparable Sandra Schlechter. In the new year they usher in John Fisher's new epic Billy, which is based on the Melville queer classic, then the world premiere of Roger Q. Mason's (Lavender Men) subversively immersive, Prohibition-era period piece The Pride of Lions. Rounding out the season lineup, the company will present an annual queer take on a Shakespeare masterpiece All's Well that End Well. Subscribers are also welcome to partake of all our readings, pop-ups, and E.S.P.s for free.

The Season

OVERLOOKED LATINAS

The Return of a Rhino Favorite

Written and Performed by Tina D'Elia

Directed by Mary Guzmán

September 21 - October 1, 2023

Butch dyke Angel thinks she's having one of the best days of her life. Enter the femme fatale who creates chaos with Angel's wife and Angel's life.

Opening/Press Night: 9/22/23

GROUP THERAPY

A World Premiere Comedy

By Kheven LaGrone

Directed by Tanika Baptiste

November 9 - December 3, 2023

A group of aging African Americans are on the verge of turning 40. They revisit their motivations, heal themselves, and reconnect with their new lives.

Opening/Press Night: 11/11/23

A CHRISTMAS MEMORY

Our Holiday Favorite

By Truman Capote

Performed by Sandra Schlechter

Directed by Rica Anderson

December 13, 2023 @ 700pm

A little boy and his relative embark on a holiday adventure, learning about themselves, the world, and their deep love for one another.

Opening/Press Night: 12/13/23

BILLY

A World Premiere

Written and Directed by John Fisher

February 1 – 18, 2024

It's been fifteen years since the Colonel has gone behind enemy lines. The Special Forces are back in action in this modern adaptation of a gay classic.

Opening/Press Night: 2/3/24

THE PRIDE OF LIONS

A World Premiere

By Roger Q. Mason

Directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza

March 28 – April 21, 2024

In 1928, five female impersonators were imprisoned for indecency after performing in Mae West's The Pleasure Man. This is what happened on their first night in jail.

Opening/Press Night: 3/31/23

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and Directed by John Fisher

May 24 – June 2, 2024

Helena is off to the wars. She's in love with the vapid Bertram and pursued by the wicked Parolles. Fortunately, she's a doctor who always knows the cure.

Opening/Press Night: 5/24/23

Theatre Rhinoceros was founded in 1977 and is the longest running LGBTQ+ theatre in the nation. The company develops and produces works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of the queer community. The company's emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser-known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.