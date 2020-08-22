Theatre Bay Area Relocates Due to Pandemic

Staff will continue to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

Due to the pandemic shutdown, and in an effort to conserve precious resources, Theatre Bay Area will be permanently leaving its offices at 1119 Market Street at the end of this month.

The theatre's new mailing address and official headquarters will move to 964 Avalon Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94112. Staff will continue to work remotely for the foreseeable future.

To further reduce costs, the company has also had to place staff on partial week furloughs, with all staff now working four days a week instead of five. One open position will remain unfilled for at least the near future.

"Even though we are away from our offices, and despite our shortened work-week, TBA's staff and board remain as dedicated as ever to serving our members and the larger theatre community," the company said in a statement. "We know this is an extraordinarily challenging time for everyone, in so many ways, and we take very seriously our mission to provide critical support to our Bay Area arts workers and organizations."

