The Second City Returns To Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that the world's first name in laughter is back in Berkeley this summer with a new show: The Second City's Left Leaning and Always Right. The Second City returns after their successful 2017 show, Dysfunctional Holiday Revue, to release you from your liberal bubble in this satirical takedown of living in a one-viewpoint-fits-all world. From cryptocurrency to geriatric Millennials, holier-than-thou 'tudes to start-up bros, no safe space will be left unscathed in this fast-paced delivery of new and classic sketch comedy, original songs, and improvisation. You'll be "left" wanting more! Performances begin on Thursday, June 27, 2019 and will run through Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone 510 647-2949 Tue-Sun, noon-7pm beginning Thursday, April 25.

Fresh, fast, and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating nearly 60 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and launching the careers of generation after generation of comedy's best and brightest. Cast members for this show include Dan Bazaldua, Andrew Bolduc, Jenelle Cheyne, Julia Morales, Rob Wilson, and Lilliana Winkworth.

ABOUT THE SECOND CITY

Since opening its doors 1959, The Second City has grown to become the world's premier comedy club, theater and school of improvisation, entertaining 1 million theatergoers a year around the globe. Alumni of The Second City's resident stages, touring companies, and theatrical divisions include some of the biggest names in entertainment, and in addition to the sold-out shows playing nightly on resident stages in Chicago and Toronto, the comedy empire has staged productions with a wide range of illustrious creative partners and theatre companies, including the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodman Theatre, Center Theater Group

Los Angeles, Portland Center Stage, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, La Jolla Playhouse, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, and even the Chicago Bulls.

ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win five Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. Its School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Be a Rep. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You