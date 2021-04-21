The Rita Moreno Awards Announces 2021 Nominees

Today, The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors announced the 2021 nominees who will virtually compete on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Sponsored by Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, and Children's Musical Theater San Jose, this regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre north of Santa Barbara. Due to the unique circumstances of the 2020-21 school year, this year's awards will only be given out to Lead Actor, Lead Actress, and Supporting Performers. The program will stream for free on The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ritamorenoawards).

This year's nominees are:

LEAD ACTOR:



· Leandro Bilello

Gunderson High School (San Jose, CA)

· Daniel Ford

San Marin High School (Novato, CA)

· Arlo Gersten

Ruth Asawa School of the Arts (San Francisco, CA)

· Milo Mee

Archbishop Mitty High School (San Jose, CA)

· Carson Merrick

Dublin High School (Dublin, CA)

· Carl Robinett

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)



LEAD ACTRESS:



· Chloe Brandi

Inspire School of Arts & Sciences (Chico, CA)

· Julia Gibbs

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)

· Kasey Hernandez

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)

· Maya Homicz

Sonoma Academy (Santa Rosa, CA)

· Elizabeth Lamora

Woodcreek High School (Roseville, CA)

· Ella Rasmussen

Mountain View High School (Mountain View, CA)



SUPPORTING PERFORMERS:

· Izek Fernandez

Coalinga High School (Coalinga, CA)

· Isabella Hildebrand-Veccia

Notre Dame High School (Belmont, CA)

· Sofia Storey

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)

· Gabrielle Winnett

Marin School of the Arts at Novato High School (Novato, CA)



Winners in the 'Best Lead Actor' and 'Best Lead Actress' categories that evening will join regional winners from around the nation at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA)-also known as the Jimmy Awards-where they will perform virtually on Thursday, July 15 before industry experts and compete for scholarship opportunities to New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

70 high school students from 35 regional programs across America will compete for the Jimmy for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress at the 12th annual presentation. All nominees will participate in virtual coaching, rehearsals, and other activities.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards was established in 2009 to elevate the importance of theatre arts education in schools and reward excellence in student performance. The program impacts over 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by 40 professional theatres throughout the United States.

Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander , this year-round program is administered by The Broadway League Foundation, Inc., The Broadway League's charitable foundation. Its mission is to enlighten and increase the public's knowledge, appreciation and awareness of the theatrical arts and to provide a forum for the discussion of issues relating to the preservation and promotion of live theatre as a vital and culturally significant artistic medium.

Thanks to the support of its participating League member theatres and donors, NHSMTA continues to grow. In 2012, the program inspired PBS to produce a three-part documentary series called "Broadway or Bust," which followed students on a journey from their hometown competitions to their debut at the Minskoff Theatre. The series premiered in September 2012 and was showcased in 100% of PBS's Top 50 strategic markets, ranking as one of their most highly rated programs. It remains popular viewing at www.pbs.org