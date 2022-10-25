The Museum Of Performance + Design Announces The 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion Honoring Alonzo King

The Board of the Museum of Performance + Design takes great pleasure in announcing that Alonzo King will be presented with the 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion for his outstanding leadership in the arts on November 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Arts Society in San Francisco with American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland serving as Honorary Chair.

The San Francisco Arts Medallion was created in 2005 by the Museum of Performance + Design (MP+D) to recognize those individuals whose leadership, action, and generosity have benefited the cultural life of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Since co-founding LINES Ballet in 1982, Alonzo has been recognized as a visionary choreographer and teacher. His works have been a part of major dance companies throughout the United States and around the world, and he has collaborated with some of the most distinguished and acclaimed visual artists, musicians, and composers. Alonzo's numerous awards and honors include Honorary Doctorates from The Julliard School, Dominican University of California, and the California Institute of the Arts; a 2020 Dance Magazine Award; and being named as one of America's Irreplaceable Dance Treasures by the Dance Heritage Coalition in 2015.

Past Arts Medallion Honorees include Stanlee Gatti (2005), Gordon Getty (2006), Diane B. Wilsey (2007), Mr. & Mrs. George F. Jewett, Jr. (2008), Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. (2009), Nancy Hellman Bechtle (2010), Delia F. Ehrlich (2011), Roselyne Chroman Swig (2012), John Goldman (2013), Frederica von Stade (2015), Robert Mailer Anderson & Nion McEvoy (2016), Carl & Yurie Pascarella (2017), Tony Taccone (2018), Michael Tilson Thomas (2019), and Helgi Tomasson (2021).

