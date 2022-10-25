The Museum Of Performance + Design Announces The 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion Honoring Alonzo King
The event is onÂ November 15, 2022
The Board of the Museum of Performance + Design takes great pleasure in announcing that Alonzo King will be presented with the 2022 San Francisco Arts Medallion for his outstanding leadership in the arts on November 15, 2022, at Saint Joseph's Arts Society in San Francisco with American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland serving as Honorary Chair.
The San Francisco Arts Medallion was created in 2005 by the Museum of Performance + Design (MP+D) to recognize those individuals whose leadership, action, and generosity have benefited the cultural life of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Since co-founding LINES Ballet in 1982, Alonzo has been recognized as a visionary choreographer and teacher. His works have been a part of major dance companies throughout the United States and around the world, and he has collaborated with some of the most distinguished and acclaimed visual artists, musicians, and composers. Alonzo's numerous awards and honors include Honorary Doctorates from The Julliard School, Dominican University of California, and the California Institute of the Arts; a 2020 Dance Magazine Award; and being named as one of America's Irreplaceable Dance Treasures by the Dance Heritage Coalition in 2015.
Past Arts Medallion Honorees include Stanlee Gatti (2005), Gordon Getty (2006), Diane B. Wilsey (2007), Mr. & Mrs. George F. Jewett, Jr. (2008), Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr. (2009), Nancy Hellman Bechtle (2010), Delia F. Ehrlich (2011), Roselyne Chroman Swig (2012), John Goldman (2013), Frederica von Stade (2015), Robert Mailer Anderson & Nion McEvoy (2016), Carl & Yurie Pascarella (2017), Tony Taccone (2018), Michael Tilson Thomas (2019), and Helgi Tomasson (2021).
ï»¿
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 24, 2022
ODC will conclude its 50+ anniversary celebrations with The Velveteen Rabbit, a cherished holiday tradition since 1986.
Berkeley Rep Announces Recipients of the 2022 Charles Dean Award
October 21, 2022
Berkeley Repertory TheatreÂ andÂ The Robinson Family Fund for the ArtsÂ announced that Bay Area actorsÂ Cathleen RiddleyÂ andÂ Brian RiveraÂ are recipients of theÂ 2022 Charles Dean Award.
Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman to Present KIKI & HERB: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? Six City Tour
October 21, 2022
Kiki & Herb: DO YOU HEAR WHAT WE HEAR? runs Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 11. Hot off the heels of their sold-out run at Brooklyn Academy of Music last year, this tour will be Kiki & Herb's first shows out of NYC since 2007.
SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At Oakland University, October 27- 30
October 20, 2022
Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present She Kills Monsters from Thursday, Oct. 27 â€“ Sunday, Oct. 30 in Room 100 in the Oakland Campus West Student Center.
Berkeley Playhouse To Present Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL
October 20, 2022
Berkeley Playhouse continues its 22/23 Season with Roald Dahl'sÂ Matilda the Musical, performing November 4 to December 23, 2022.