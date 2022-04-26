The Mountain Play Presents HELLO, DOLLY! in May and June

The Mountain Play, the San Francisco Bay Area's most magical outdoor theater experience, is proud to present HELLO, DOLLY! for its 109th Season, May 22 through June 19. Directed by Jay Manley, with musical direction by David Möschler, and choreography by Zoë Swenson-Graham, HELLO, DOLLY! will entertain audiences of all ages in a one-of-a-kind mountaintop event. HELLO, DOLLY! will be the company's first show back in the Cushing Memorial Amphitheatre in Mt. Tamalpais State Park after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdown. www.mountainplay.org

HELLO, DOLLY!, the blockbuster Broadway hit, bursts with humor, romance, high-energy dancing, and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history. The romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker and "woman who arranges things," has entertained audiences since its first production in 1963.

Jerry Herman's feel-good score played by a live orchestra, includes memorable songs such as "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "Ribbons Down My Back," "Before the Parade Passes By," "Elegance," "It Only Takes a Moment," and the title song "Hello, Dolly."

The HELLO, DOLLY! cast brings the best performers from all over the Bay Area to the mountain, starring Dyan McBride (Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi), and Randy Nazarian (Horace Vandergelder) in the title roles, and featuring Jen Brooks (Irene Molloy), Amanda Conran (Mrs. Rose), Chachi Delgado (Cornelius Hackl), Zachary Frangos (Barnaby Tucker), Paul Hogarth (Judge), Jill Jacobs (Ermengarde), Anna L. Joham (Ernestina), Julia Ludwig (Minnie Fay), Jesse Lumb (Ambrose Kemper), and Gary Stanford Jr. (Rudolph Reisenweber).

Ensemble cast includes Lucas Michael Chandler, Alexandra Fry, Merrill Grant, Ben Gurvis, Alyssa Harrison, Zachary Isen, Michael Kessell, Miranda Long, Makena Mitchell, Gustavo Morales, Adrian Plascencia, Gwen Tessman, and Hannah Woolfenden.

The HELLO, DOLLY! creative team includes Jay Manley (Director), David Möschler (Musical Director), Zoë Swenson-Graham (Choreographer), Andrea Bechert (Scenic Design), and Mishka Navarre (Costume Designer).

General Seating tickets range from $25-$45 online. Group discounts are available online for 10-24 people, call 415-383-1100 for 25 or above. Please note: General seating Youth Ages 4-25 come free on Opening Day, May 22 - select a free ticket online. Visit Mountain Play website for accessibility information.

New for 2022: a State Park Access Fee of 10% will be applied to your ticket order. The State Park Access Fee helps to maintain the historic Cushing Memorial Ampitheatre for all future Mountain Play attendees and visitors to Mount Tamalpais State Park.

Reserved Seating provides four levels of special packages including premium cushioned seating in both the shade and the sun.

· Reserved levels are Club Circle (sun) - $65-$75

· James Dunn Sun Circle - $65-$80

· Director Circle (shade) - $90-$120

· Patron Circle (shade) with Dining in the Woods - a gourmet lunch prepared by Debbie Ghiringhelli Catering, served with fine wines and seated in a peaceful madrone grove, includes a VIP parking pass - $115-$185

· Food (BBQ & snacks, wine, beer, and other beverages) will be available for purchase on-site

All COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed as outlined by Marin County Health officials. Masks will be required for all shuttle bus passengers.