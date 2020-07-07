The Marsh Theatre Continues Monday Night MarshStream Series With Pieces From Amy Oestreicher

Like many theaters in our community, The Marsh has postponed all in-person shows until further notice. But that won't stop Monday Night Marsh from continuing to feature unique works-in-progress. Monday Night MarshStream is the new Monday Night Marsh with a few twists. Every Monday at 7:30pm, the company will bring you live plays, musicals, and projects from performers, both familiar and new, via ZOOM.

Join in every Monday at 7:30pm at https://themarsh.org/runs/mnmarshstream.

On July 13, the stream will feature a 30 minute series of musical pieces presented by Amy Oestreicher. A Q&A with the audience will take place after the performance.

This will be a 30 minute performance combining NEW excerpts from two of Amy's award-winning original one-woman musicals, "Passageways: Songs of Connection, Abnormal & Sublime" and her first Broadway World-nominated "Best Theatre Debut" work, "Gutless & Grateful." Join her for a whirlwind of songs she has written, composed and performed nationwide, with a story of resilience, beating the odds, and finding joy.

Amy Oestreicher is an Audie award-nominated playwright, performer, and multidisciplinary creator. A singer, librettist, and visual artist, she dedicates her work to celebrating untold stories, and the detours in life that can spark connection and transform communities.

Amy overcame a decade of trauma to become a sought-after PTSD specialist, artist, author, writer for Huffington Post, international keynote speaker, RAINN representative, and health advocate. She has given three TEDx Talks on transforming trauma through creativity and has contributed to NBC's Today, CBS, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen Magazine, The Washington Post, Good Housekeeping, and MSNBC, among others. Amy has toured her multi-award-winning musical, Gutless & Grateful, to over 200 venues from 54 Below to Barrington Stage Company since its 2012 NYC debut, and developed her full-length play Flicker and a Firestarter, with Playlight Theater Co.

Her multimedia musical, Passageways (original lyrics, music, book and mixed media artwork) has been performed at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, and the Triad Theater. Her plays have been published by Eddy Theater Company, PerformerStuff, Narcissists Anthology, New World Theater's "Solitary Voice: A Collection of Epic Monologues," and were finalists in manhattan Repertory's Short Play Festival, NYNW Theater Fest, #MeTooTheaterWomen, "Women in the Age of Trump," and Tennessee William's New Orleans Literary Festival. She has recently published her memoir, "My Beautiful Detour: An Unthinkable Journey from Gutless to Grateful.

