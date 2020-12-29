The Marsh Kicks Off First Solo Arts Heal Performance of the New Year with WASTE MANAGEMENT: THE SHOW

The Marsh kicks off its first Solo Arts Heal performance of the New Year with Debra Castellano's Waste Management: The Show - an ode to one of Castellano's true loves: recycling. In this work, a woman with way too much on her plate gives herself 49 days to save the Earth. Can she find a way to save the planet while juggling between pedicures, laundry, gynecologist appointments, and other daily distractions? Waste Management: The Show will be presented 7:30pm, Wednesday, January 13, 2021 on MarshStream. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.

Debra Castellano, also known as blogger "Citizen Deb," grew up in the suburbs of Southern California, where smog-alerts ruled school recess and orange groves were gradually replaced with strip malls. After college, she escaped to Hollywood and became a comedy writer. When traffic jams, small talk, and athleisurewear finally killed Los Angeles, Castellano moved to New York City. There the theater beckoned, and Castellano took her words to the stage, writing published plays and sold-out one-person performances. Since she wrote Waste Management: The Show, Castellano joined an Environmental Conservation & Sustainability program at Columbia University. She recently moved to a village in the Hudson Valley of New York, where she tracks her attempts at saving the world - or at least getting people to use less plastic - on her highly personal, quirky, educational blog.

