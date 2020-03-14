The Marsh Has Cancelled All Performance, Classes, and Workshops Until April 1

The Marsh has announced that it has cancelled all performances until April 1, 2020, to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Among the canceled events are Sherry Glaser's Oh My Goddess! (March 6-April 11), John Fisher's Radical (March 12-April 4), Brian Copeland's The Waiting Period (March 15), Brian Copeland's GRANDMA & ME (March 20-April 25), and Adam Strauss' The Mushroom Cure (March 21-April 11). Also cancelled are all Monday Night Marsh, Marsh Risings, Tell It On Tuesday, Slam Jam, Wednesday and Friday Cabaret Jazz nights, and all adult and Marsh Youth Theater classes and workshops. These events were scheduled to take place at either The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco, or The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley.

Ticketholders will be asked to consider donating their tickets to the theater to support the arts, exchange tickets for a later date, or may request a refund. A

s a nonprofit theater, The Marsh survives and thrives from the support of its community and is currently exploring how to offer live performances in the coming weeks via virtual media.

The box office can be reached at (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm) or email boxoffice@themarsh.org.

"In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic," said The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "we feel stronger than ever about the important role that art plays in connecting communities, humanizing environments, and sharing experiences. For the past 30 years, The Marsh has provided a critical community resource for artists developing new works, and for audiences seeking bold new theater. We are actively exploring ways to offer a virtual experience for our artists and audiences, until it is once again safe to gather." After April 1, 2020 The Marsh will assess the viability of reinstating public performances and provide updates to its audiences.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You