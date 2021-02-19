The Marsh Continues Women's History Month Celebration With Heather Harpham's BURNING

The Marsh continues its Women's History Month celebration throughout March with Heather Harpham's highly kinetic, semi-comic romp about climate change, BURNING. Using movement, song, monologue, and other otherworldly images, this work roams through the landscapes of climate change where comedy, tragedy, activism, and cautious optimism collide. From Hurricane Sandy to apocalyptic movie references, NPR's narcoleptic effect, and the countless trivial tasks that preoccupy the world while Rome burns, Harpham delves into how the planet is flailing to cope. Following the performance, Harpham will join Solo Arts Heal host Gail Schickele to discuss raising awareness around this issue, and how changes in attitude and behavior can help our looming world crisis. Presented as part of the MarshStream Solo Arts Heal series, BURNING will be streamed 7:30pm, Wednesday, March 17. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: This performance will be archived and available to watch on demand via The Marsh's YouTube channel.

Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Heather Harpham is a writer and theater artist now based in New York. Her work has been presented at venues across the US and internationally, including the Kathmandu International Theater Festival in Nepal and the NOTAFE Festival in Estonia. Harpham's 2017 memoir, Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After, was featured as a Reese Witherspoon Bookclub selection, chosen for Barnes and Noble's Discover Great New Writers Series, included on the "Indie Next Pick" list by the American Booksellers Association, and is currently being adapted for the screen. Her writing has been recognized with the Brenda Ueland Prose Prize, a Marin Arts Council Independent Artist Grant, support from the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund for Women, and a New York Innovative Theater Award nomination. Harpham has taught as a guest artist at colleges and universities throughout the US and in Europe, and currently advises in the MFA Writing Program at Sarah Lawrence College.

The Marsh celebrates Women's History Month throughout March, launching with Dipti Mehta's HONOUR: Confessions of a Mumbai Courtesan (March 3) and continuing with a collection of thrilling virtual performances by female performers, including acclaimed mezzo-soprano Hai-Ting Chinn's eclectic musical science show Science Fair: An Opera with Experiments (March 6), Helen Stoltzfus's extraordinary Dispatches from the Great Burning: What My Mennonite Ancestors and the Gobi Bear Taught Me About Surviving the Climate Emergency (March 13), Heather Harpham's semi-comic romp about climate change Burning (March 17), and others to be announced. In addition, The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Weisman will interview performers Hai-Ting Chinn (March 4), Helen Stoltzfus (March 11), and Sarika Dagar (March 18) as part of Stephanie's MarshStream series. The Monday Night MarshStream series will also highlight works by women, including March performances by Elizabeth Appell, Dorothy Richman, Linda Joy, and Nicole Azalee Danielle. More information about upcoming shows can be found at www.themarsh.org/marshstream.