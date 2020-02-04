The Lark Theater Presents The Met Live In HD: AGRIPPINA

The Lark Theater is pleased to present Agrippina by George Frideric Handel, as part of their 2019-20 season of The Met Live in HD, the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts.

In the Met's first-ever performances of Agrippina, Handel's satire of sex and power politics, Sir David McVicar reconceives a production he originally created for the Monnaie in Brussels in 2000, evoking a scandalous world in which the Roman Empire never fell but simply kept going right up to the present. Holding a distorted mirror to contemporary society (as Handel did when he staged this opera), the production presents the corrupt intrigues of the political classes, brought to life by Joyce DiDonato as the power-hungry empress Agrippina. Harry Bicket conducts Sir David McVicar's wry new production, which gives this Baroque black comedy a politically charged, modern updating.

The Met: Live in HD is the largest provider of alternative cinema content in the world, with more than 24 million tickets sold since the inception of the series in 2006. The series brings live Met performances to more than 2,200 movie theaters and performing arts centers in more than 70 countries.

Public Information: Ticket prices range from $12 - $24. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.





