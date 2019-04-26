The Lark Theater Presents ART & MIND

The Lark Theater presents special presentation of the documentary film, Art & Mind, directed by Amélie Ravalec. A journey into art, madness and the unconscious. An exploration of visionary artists and the creative impulse, from the Flemish Masters of the Renaissance to the avant-garde movement of Surrealism and the unsung geniuses of Art Brut and Outsider Art. The film features many artists including Hieronymus Bosch, Francisco Goya, Vincent Van Gogh, William Blake, Edvard Munch, Salvador Dali, and many more.

Art & Mind explores the relationship between art and madness. The theme of madness inspired some of the most incredible painters in history, but mad people often experienced an unstoppable urge to create art too. Art & Mind also investigates how visionary and avant-garde artists sought to explore their unconscious mind as an inspiration for their art.

The theme of madness inspired artists since the Middle-Ages to create truly magnificent paintings: the "Stone of Madness" by Hieronymus Bosch and the Flemish Masters, the apocalyptic visions of Pieter Bruegel, compelling depictions of asylums by Goya and countless portraits of madness including Edvard Munch's The Scream and Vincent Van Gogh's Self Portrait with Bandaged Ear.

Featuring art historians, artists, museum curators, psychiatrists, neuroscientists; and art from prestigious museums and collections including Tate Britain, Musée d'Art Moderne de la ville de Paris, and Prinzhorn Collection.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $18 general admission, $16 for senior citizens, $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.larktheater.net or call 415-924-5111.

** The Lark Theater's mission is to maintain the 1940 art deco theater as a nonprofit, single screen, state of the art community film center to enhance the artistic, cultural and social life of Marin County with quality independent film, international film, classic & family film, film festivals and multi-cultural events.





