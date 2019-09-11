The JCCSF Announces Two New Events For Its Arts & Ideas 2019-20 Season

Today, the JCCSF announced two new events for its Arts & Ideas 2019-20 season, presented in partnership with Litquake. On Tuesday, October 15, writer Jeanette Winterson will reimagine Mary Shelley's Frankenstein for the 21st century. The following night (Wednesday, October 16), BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg will discuss his new hilarious, heartbreaking short-fiction collection, Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory. The 2019-20 Arts & Ideas lineup will feature music icons, world class authors and poets, and inspiring entrepreneurs. The lineup will continue to expand as additional events are announced.

Tickets for all events are available now at jccsf.org/arts, by phone at 415.292.1233, or in person at 3200 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118.



Jeanette Winterson

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Presented in partnership with Litquake and City Lights Booksellers, the JCCSF welcomes Jeanette Winterson for an evening of animated readings and thought-provoking entertainment, as she reads from her latest creation, Frankissstein. Novelist Winterson reimagines Mary Shelley's 1816 Frankenstein for the 21st century, with the possibilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) redefining the future. Audiences will explore the fascinating possibilities of transhumanism, Artificial Intelligence and queer love, as they consider: How close are we to a future in which homo sapiens is no longer the smartest being on the planet? What will we do when we get there? And what are the possibilities of AI - and the responsibilities of creating it?



BoJack Horseman's Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory

With Paul Myers

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Raphael Bob-Waksberg is best known as the creator of BoJack Horseman, a talking horse who, following his glory days as a TV sitcom star, struggles with depression, alcohol abuse and the general ego death of being a Hollywood has-been. But as his most famous creation has taken off on Netflix, Bob-Waksberg has also been writing fiction. In his debut short-fiction collection, Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory, he explores love. Written with the same wonderfully weird humor and heartrending dialogue as his animated series, Bob-Waksberg's stories combine the imaginative and surreal with the deep and dark emotions that come with being human. Join us as he discusses this hilarious, heartbreaking collection.



About the JCCSF

Urban and inclusive, the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco enriches, educates, and celebrates this vibrant City and its people. They host thousands of programs and experiences each year, from events with renowned performers and cultural icons, to spirited holiday celebrations and interactive pop-ups inspired by Jewish culture. The Fitness Center supports wellness through exceptional trainers and a daily lineup of performance-enhancing classes including yoga, cycling, boxing and swimming. Preschoolers discover the vital early love of learning at one of their three exceptional schools.



For more than a century, the JCCSF has evolved with the City, embracing its character and energy. Today, the organization taps into the rich layers of Jewish culture-its rhythms, resilience, and a call for justice-as a resource for everyone. With a commitment to providing people the opportunity for discovery, well-being and purpose, they believe in making the world better by helping the people in it be better. Experience the JCCSF at 3200 California Street or online at www.jccsf.org.



About Litquake

Litquake, San Francisco's annual literary festival, was founded by Bay Area writers in order to put on a week-long literary spectacle for book lovers, complete with cutting-edge panels, unique cross-media events, and hundreds of readings. Litquake seeks to foster interest in literature, perpetuate a sense of literary community, and provide a vibrant forum for Bay Area writing as a complement to the city's music, film, and cultural festivals. The 2019 festival runs October 10-19. More details: litquake.org.





