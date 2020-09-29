The Forum Collective Joins The Movement Against Europe's Last Dictator

In a new play, exiled Belarusian playwright Andrei Kureichik details the aftermath of his country's recent election.

In response to injustice of the recent election in Belarus, and the subsequent violence against protesters, The Forum Collective will produce a live reading of Insulted. Belarus(sia) by Andrei Kureichik on October 3, 2020 at 2pm on Facebook live.

Each day, between 10,000 and 100,000 Belarusians take to the streets to protest the declaration of victory by Alexander Lukashenko, the 26-year president of Belarus widely known as "Europe's Last Dictator." Demonstrations against blatant election-tampering have been met with brutality and many opposition leaders who have not fled the country are beginning to disappear.

Insulted. Belarus(sia) tells the story of the first month of the Belarusian revolution, its ups and downs on the eve of the inevitable democratization of the country after 26 years of dictatorship. All characters have real prototypes: in some you will recognize former and current leaders of the country; in others - incredible Belarusians who have gone out to battle the totalitarian machine, sometimes at the cost of their lives, their freedom, and their loved ones. They represent polarized points of view in the awakened Belarusian society. The playwright seeks to understand how the Belarusian revolution differs from Prague in 1968, Russia in 1991, and Ukraine in 2014. He showcases the tragic escalation of violence and repression employed by the authorities to repress freedom-seeking Belarusians with bayonets and clubs, and how truth and faith in human values inevitably lead to victory over evil.

In solidarity with the people and theater community of Belarus, dozens of international theaters, groups, schools, and individuals are coming together in September and October to present Kureichik's sensational new play. Most events will be available online through Zoom or other online hosts. The Forum Collective's reading will be hosted at www.theforumcollective.com/insulted-belarussia.

In lieu of tickets, The Forum Collective encourages donations to groups supporting justice and accountability for the Belarusian people.

To learn more about the Insulted. Belarus(sia) Worldwide, visit facebook.com/Insulted-Belarus-Worldwide-Readings-111217267391429

To learn more about The Forum Collective, visit https://www.theforumcollective.com/about-us.

