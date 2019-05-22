The Empress Theatre Presents Vallejo PAL Live Boxing

Vallejo PAL Boxing returning to the Empress Theatre for an exciting night of live boxing! 15 Fights, 3 Rounds each, if players make weight.....get your popcorn ready!

Vallejo PAL Boxing is a boxing gym located in Downtown Vallejo, serving the youth and the community, one round at a time.

Public Information: Ticket prices range from $20 - $100. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





