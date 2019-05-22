The Empress Theatre Presents Vallejo PAL Live Boxing

May. 22, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Vallejo PAL Live Boxing

Vallejo PAL Boxing returning to the Empress Theatre for an exciting night of live boxing! 15 Fights, 3 Rounds each, if players make weight.....get your popcorn ready!

Vallejo PAL Boxing is a boxing gym located in Downtown Vallejo, serving the youth and the community, one round at a time.

Public Information: Ticket prices range from $20 - $100. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



