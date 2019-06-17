The Empress Theatre Presents Nancy Wright CD Release Party June 28

Jun. 17, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents Nancy Wright CD Release Party June 28

NANCY WRIGHT is one of the most highly respected and in-demand sax players on today's blues, Americana and R&B scene. Recently receiving her third consecutive Blues Music Award nomination, she is following up her very successful 2016 VizzTone/Direct Hit release, PLAYDATE, with a smoking hot live recording from the legendary San Francisco live music club, The Saloon, featuring her own Rhythm and Roots band: Nancy on sax, and vocals, drummer Paul Revelli, Tony Lufrano on keys and background vocals, Jeff Tamelier on guitar and background vocals, and Karl Sevareid on bass. The twelve-song set features five of Nancy's original compositions, and showcases the relaxed interplay of veteran musicians.

"Her tenor is, by turns, slathered with Noble "Thin Man" Watts Southern-fried grease, robust with King Curtis soulfulness and buffed to a gleam with pungent Junior Walker funk."

- Frank-John Hadley, Downbeat

Public Information: Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 Phone & Box Office. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



