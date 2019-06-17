The Empress Theatre Presents Nancy Wright CD Release Party June 28

NANCY WRIGHT is one of the most highly respected and in-demand sax players on today's blues, Americana and R&B scene. Recently receiving her third consecutive Blues Music Award nomination, she is following up her very successful 2016 VizzTone/Direct Hit release, PLAYDATE, with a smoking hot live recording from the legendary San Francisco live music club, The Saloon, featuring her own Rhythm and Roots band: Nancy on sax, and vocals, drummer Paul Revelli, Tony Lufrano on keys and background vocals, Jeff Tamelier on guitar and background vocals, and Karl Sevareid on bass. The twelve-song set features five of Nancy's original compositions, and showcases the relaxed interplay of veteran musicians.

"Her tenor is, by turns, slathered with Noble "Thin Man" Watts Southern-fried grease, robust with King Curtis soulfulness and buffed to a gleam with pungent Junior Walker funk."

- Frank-John Hadley, Downbeat

Public Information: Ticket prices are $20 general admission online, $25 Phone & Box Office. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





