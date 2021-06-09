The Dragon Theatre and Redwood City Youth Theatre Will Host In-Person Summer Camps

Redwood City Youth Theatre (RWCYT), the youth education division of Dragon Theatre Productions Company (AKA "the Dragon") will host multi-week in-person theatre conservatories and arts camps for local youth this summer, running June 21, 2021 - August 6, 2021 in Redwood City, CA.

Three different types of experiences will be available: a three-week Theatre Conservatory for students in grades 6-12 (June 21 - July 9 & July 19 - August 6), a three-week Theatre Camp for grades K-5 (June 21 - July 9 & July 19 - August 6), and a one-week Intro to Arts Camp for grades 3-8 (July 12 - 16). Tuition for the three-week experiences is $1440 per student; tuition for the one-week camp is $480 per student. Sessions will be held at the Dragon Theatre (2120 Broadway, Redwood City, CA 94063) and Casa Circulo Cultural (1757 E Bayshore Rd #23, Redwood City, CA 94063). Further information and registration can be found at https://dragonproductions.net/redwood-city-youth-theatre/summer-programs.

In RWCYT's Summer Sessions, students have the opportunity to dive deep into the arts. While emphasizing learning, growth and individuality, each session is also focused on imparting knowledge through fun and inspiration. Participants will leave with a sense of self-worth, an ability to create and problem solve, and an appreciation for diverse ways of storytelling.

In our three-week theatre programs, students will experience all the elements of theatre by putting on a play from the initial design through the final performance. Participants will spend a portion of their day in theatre-disciplined workshops and receive tailored training in acting, set design, lighting design, costuming, and prop creation from local theatre professionals. The other part of the day will be dedicated to devising, rehearsing and creating technical elements for a play to be performed at the end of the session. The performance will be shared with participants' families via recording or in-person, as COVID restrictions allow.

In our one-week Intro to Arts Camp, students in grades 3-8 will dive into a variety of art forms and explore the diversity of artistic expression. Participants will engage with local artistic professionals in a series of workshops each day to learn basic techniques and be exposed to creative methods specific to each medium. Workshops in drawing, sculpture, acting, creative writing, and more, will give students the opportunity to experience the breadth of art forms and be inspired by the arts!

RWCYT's Summer Sessions will give local youth an opportunity to reconnect with their peers and process the past year through the collaborative, creative process of art-making in addition to developing the diverse skill sets offered by arts education: self-confidence and empathy, perseverance and risk-taking, creativity and collaboration. Each of these skills -- along with the numerous other benefits bestowed by arts education -- creates individuals who are ready to take on the challenges of life and become the leaders of tomorrow.

Registration & More Information: https://dragonproductions.net/redwood-city-youth-theatre/summer-programs