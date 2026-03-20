The Choral Project to Present Concert Celebrating Artistic Director Daniel Hughes

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On Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga, The Choral Project will present Art of Sound: Hughes and the Muse, a concert and reception celebrating the artistry of its founder and artistic director, Daniel Hughes. The program centers largely on his original music, including solo piano works and compositions for soloists, alongside pieces by composers and musicians who have shaped his creative life, including Stephen Sondheim, Irving Fine, Knut Nystedt, and Juris Karlsons.

The decision to lean primarily on Daniel Hughes' body of work was both artistic and practical. In a national climate where arts funding is increasingly precarious, The Choral Project made a deliberate choice to be as lean and intentional as possible. By programming music written by its own artistic director, the organization significantly reduced music and royalty costs, allowing more resources to be directed toward sustaining the ensemble itself.

"The reality is that many arts lovers and funders are being forced to prioritize their resources elsewhere," said Board Chairperson Nada Marriott. "We feel that pressure acutely. But we are not giving up. This concert is a statement of persistence, creativity, and belief in the power of choral music, even and especially when times are hard."

Art of Sound: Hughes and the Muse stands as both a celebration and a declaration. The Choral Project is adapting, tightening its belt, and continuing to make art with intention. Ticket purchase includes a preshow talk back with Daniel Hughes. A special reception with lite bites and wine following the concert is available as an add-on.