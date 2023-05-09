TOSCA Announced At Cinnabar Theater, June 9-25

A sweeping story of love, lust, murder and political intrigue. With Puccini's richly romantic score, it is one of the world's most loved operas.

TOSCA Announced At Cinnabar Theater, June 9-25

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, presents Puccini's famous opera "Tosca", performing June 9-25th, 2023.

A sweeping story of love, lust, murder and political intrigue. With Puccini's richly romantic score, it is one of the world's most loved operas. A tragic story of passion and jealousy, it tells the story of the tempestuous opera singer Floria Tosca, as she fights to save her lover Cavaradossi from the sadistic police chief Scarpia.

Cinnabar Theater will welcome soprano Michelle Drever as Floria Tosca, Alex Boyer as Mario Cavaradossi, Spencer Dodd as Scarpia, Jordan Eldredge as Angelotti, Gene Wright as Sacristan, Eric Levintow as Spoletta, Michael Kuo as Sciarrone, Chris Pilcher as Jailer, and the ensemble: Brady Noveh, Sara Sims, Sadye Sobel, Katie Haas, Alyssa Vieau, and Drew Bolander. The Youth chorus will include Camryn Chin, Fallon Mullen, Tatum Mullen, Kaira Talbot, and Max Williams.

Directed by Cinnabar Theater's Artistic Director Emeritus Elly Lichenstein, the creative team for Tosca will include Mary Chun, Music Director; Nicolas Aliaga, Pocket Opera Artistic Director; Arden Kwan, Assistant Stage Director; Ingrid Emming, Stage Manager; Paul Dab, Rehearsal Pianist; Wayne Hovey, Set Designer; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Missy Weaver, Lighting Designer; and Ross Tiffany-Brown, Technical Director.

All six performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater. Tosca will perform only on Fridays and Sundays.

Friday June 9, 7:30 p.m. Sunday June 11, 2:00pm Friday June 16, 7:30pm Sunday June 18, 2:00pm Friday June 23, 7:30pm Sunday June 25, 2:00pm

All live performances are priced $50 (general), $47 (senior) and $30 (students/military).
Tickets for all six performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.




