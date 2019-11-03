THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE Will Come to Clarion Performing Arts Center

SF City Theatre Company presents The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge by Mark Brown, directed by David Acevedo with Brian Johnson as Scrooge, December 6-22, 2019 at Clarion Performing Arts Center, 2 Waverly Place, (at Sacramento) San Francisco 94109.

A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. We relive the night in question as all the characters from A Christmas Carol take the stand.

Fridays, Saturdays, & Dec. 8 at 8:00 pm; Sundays at 2:00 pm

$25.00 adults; $23.00 seniors/students; $23.00 groups 10 or more

Tickets at purchase@Brownpapertickets.com





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You