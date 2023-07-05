THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead San Francisco's July 2023 Top Picks

San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. July 2023's top picks include The Secret Garden, Beautiful, and more!

The Secret Garden

Children's Creativity Museum - June 17, 2023 through July 09, 2023

This summer at the Children’s Creativity Museum in the delightful Yerba Buena Gardens, experience a theatrical circus adaptation of the favorite childhood novel The Secret Garden, with an original blend of circus performance and classic storytelling. After a pandemic leaves young Mary Lennox orphaned, she is sent to live with her estranged uncle in a mysterious manor filled with secrets. When Mary discovers the gardens outside, a world of possibilities is revealed. The beloved tale of resilience and renewal is brought to life like never before in this unique production featuring a multi-generational cast of professionals and exceptional youth. This timely story explores loss, grief, and the healing power of nature, play, and community. Don’t miss this inspiring summer show for the whole family!

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

Woodminster Amphitheater - July 07, 2023 through July 16, 2023

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Before she was hit-maker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began, and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

The Music Man

UC Davis Health Pavilion - July 11, 2023 through July 16, 2023

One of musical theatre’s most beloved works, this tribute to the optimism, warmth and stubbornness of small town America has been charming audiences of all ages for decades. There’s trouble in River City when traveling salesman Harold Hill comes to town and causes disruption. Featuring the classic songs “Seventy Six Trombones,” “Goodnight My Someone” and “Till There Was You.”

Antelope Party

Shotgun Players - July 17, 2023 through July 18, 2023

Every week, Ben hosts a meetup group for adult fans of 'My Little Pony.' But when an ominous neighborhood watch brigade starts patrolling the streets, fear and paranoia creep into the circle of friendship. A timely new comedy that explores the rise of a new social order and how the currents of history, normalization, and fear can sweep up even the most generous bronies.

ODC/Dance: Summer Sampler 2023

ODC Theater - July 20, 2023 through July 22, 2023

Savor the sweetness of summer with a taste of ODC/Dance. Experience renowned company favorites by Founding Artistic Director Brenda Way, Kimi Okada’s acclaimed May’s Letters, as well as new works by guest choreographers Dexandro Montalvo and Sonya Delwaide.

Les Misérables

Orpheum Theatre - Now through July 23, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “Les Mis for the 21st Century” (Huffington Post), “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph) and “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

Matilda the Musical

Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts - July 27, 2023 through July 30, 2023

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other’s lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda’s extraordinary personality. Matilda’s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils’ saving grace!

