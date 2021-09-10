THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND Comes To Pittsburg

Black-box theatre is coming to Pittsburg! PCT @ STEELTOWN is PIttsburg Community Theatre's new black-box project, presenting full-length(?) productions in an intimate setting. The inaugural black-box show will be the murder-mystery comedy "The Real Inspector Hound," by the award-winning playwright Tom Stoppard. Directed by Gregory Brown, the show will run October 1-9, 2021 at Steeltown Coffee & Tea, located at 695 Railroad Avenue in Old Town Pittsburg.

This farce is one of Stoppard's funniest and most popular plays. His jabs at critics, actors, and stage mysteries such as "Mousetrap" give us a lesson in absurdist satire. We meet two critics, Moon (Jason Berner) and Birdboot (Kevin Burns) as they review an Agatha Christie-style melodrama whodunit. Stoppard gives the audience several layers of deception, so that we are never sure where the mystery elements end and reality begins. The play-within-a-play performers and the critics get caught in each other's worlds with hilarious results.

PCT will bring this show to the stage after postponing it last year at the beginning of the pandemic. Rounding out the cast are George Doerr, Denise Eberle, Amy Hart, Sam Logan, Atessa McAleenan-Morrell, and Lisa Marie Taylor.

Tickets are available now. Prices are $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. Masks are required for all patrons and crew. Performers and crew are all fully vaccinated, and performers will be exempt from mask requirements. Proof of COVID vaccination is required at the door for all patrons. Visit www.pctca.org for tickets or call PCT at 925-439-7529. Seating is limited so get your tickets in advance.