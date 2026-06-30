THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD to Close with Final Performances in Orinda

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There are just two chances left to catch OrSVP's acclaimed production of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd in Orinda before it closes this week. The Bay Area premiere of the Agatha Christie mystery will play its final performances on Thursday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. and Friday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The production opened on June 5 and marks the first Bay Area staging of Mark Shanahan's adaptation of Christie's classic whodunit. Directed and designed by Matt Cardigan-Smith, the production has earned praise from audiences and critics alike for its set, costumes, and performances, which have been described as "outstanding," "stunning," and "wildly entertaining."

Based on one of Agatha Christie's most celebrated novels, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd follows the investigation into the shocking death of a wealthy English country gentleman, with legendary detective Hercule Poirot unraveling a mystery filled with unexpected twists and secrets.

Tickets for the remaining performances are available at www.orsvp.org.

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