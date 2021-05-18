THE LAST FIVE YEARS Will Stream From Novato Theater Company Next Month

The final event of Novato Theater Company's Spring 2021 online season is a production of Jason Robert Brown's musical, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, an uplifting and heart-breaking depiction of the course of a young love; a common story, but told in an uncommon manner.

Featuring Robert Nelson and Amanda Morando Nelson (no relation!) as Jamie and Cathy and directed by Carl Jordan, reprising their 2018 production with Marin Onstage at The Belrose in San Rafael.

The show will stream live from the NTC Theater for three performances:

Friday, June 4, 7:00pm

Saturday, June 5, 7:00pm

Sunday, June 6, 2:00pm

A recording of one of those performances will be made available for any-time on-demand viewing for another week, June 7-13.

Because this is a licensed production, unlike our previous online performances, this will be streamed on the ShowTix4U service, and not on YouTube.

It will be viewable in any web browser on computers or mobile devices. Alternatively, if you have an Apple TV box connected to your TV, you can install the ShowTix4U app. Instructions for casting video from your computer or mobile device to other TV streaming devices can be found HERE.

Tickets for either the live or on-demand performances are $15.00 plus the ShowTix4U licensing and streaming fees, for a total of $18.07 per viewing device, and ANY NUMBER of viewers in the same location (you do not need to buy a ticket per person).

Learn more at https://www.novatotheatercompany.org/the-last-five-years/.