THE IMMORTAL RECKONING Comes To The San Francisco Mint This Fall

This fall, Into The Dark-the Bay Area production company spawned from the creative, twisted minds of Peaches Christ, David Flower Productions, and Non Plus Ultra-will present The Immortal Reckoning, a brand-new, fully immersive haunted experience opening at The San Francisco Mint (88 5th St.).

Performances will take place Wednesday-Sunday evenings beginning Thursday, September 23 and continuing through Sunday, October 31. Press preview will take place on Monday, September 20. Patrons must be 21 or over with valid I.D. to visit. Due to the intimacy of the production, proof of COVID-19 vaccination by all parties must be shown before entering. All guests will be required to wear masks while indoors at the San Francisco Mint.



The Immortal Reckoning will accommodate groups of up to eight at a time, with time slots available every 15 minutes. Tickets ($50-$70) for The Immortal Reckoning are available now by visiting www.terrorvault.com. Private VIP horror-themed party rooms ($500) are available (up to eight guests) and include a character concierge, champagne bottle service (one bottle per two people) and are reserved in three-hour blocks (price does not include tickets to The Immortal Reckoning).



A combination of theater, haunted mazes, and special effects, The Immortal Reckoning invites thrill seekers to view an exhibition of rare artifacts related to the occult and supernatural. However, during the tour, something horribly goes wrong, and the gates of hell unlock. The museum guests quickly discover their guide is not what they seem, and The San Francisco Mint becomes a portal to an alternate dimension where metaphysical creatures-including vampires, witches, specters, and worse-exist! Now that the veil is lifted, the guests must survive the creatures' bloodlust and scrutiny while trying desperately to stay alive and cross back over to the mortal world before it's too late.



"When we realized we wouldn't be able to open a show in 2020, we set out to create a completely new immersive horror experience," said Peaches Christ. "With the extra time on our hands, we have been able to produce our most immersive, detailed, and story-driven experience yet. We cannot wait to share this supernatural adventure with guests from throughout the Bay Area and beyond."



Guests are invited to start and end their haunted adventure at Fang Bang-an 80's New Wave/goth vampire-themed pop-up bar located in the vault of the San Francisco Mint-where they can partake in Halloween-themed cocktails and tasty, bloody bites. Fang Bang will be open to the public during show operating hours. A ticket to The Immortal Reckoning is not required to visit Fang Bang or CreepShop, a pop-up retail shop co-produced by Kreepsville666.



"In addition to a completely new show, we are also debuting a fully themed pop-up bar experience called Fang Bang that will be open to the public during the show's run," adds David Flower. "Taking a story element from The Immortal Reckoning, guests will be able to come to this gothic New Wave 80's vampire-owned nightclub and drink alongside the undead. We'll have interactive characters, performances, specialty cocktails, and even blood sauced pizza!"



On Saturday, October 30, Into The Dark will present Terror Ball, the first-ever Halloween party that will take place throughout the San Francisco Mint, hosted by Peaches Christ. Guests will be treated to live entertainment, DJs, food and drinks, a costume contest, and more. Additional information on Terror Ball will be announced in early September 2021.



For more information on The Immortal Reckoning, visit www.terrorvault.com.