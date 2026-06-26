THE ELIXIR OF LOVE to Open Outdoors with Festival Opera's 35th Anniversary Season

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Festival Opera will continue its 35th anniversary season with Gaetano Donizetti's popular romantic comedy, The Elixir of Love, presenting two outdoor public performances scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 6 p.m., at the Orinda Community Park and Sunday, July 26 at 4 p.m. at Walnut Creek's Civic Park, offering audiences of all ages the opportunity to enjoy one of opera's most charming and enduring works in a relaxed setting.

“Our annual Opera in the Parks performances have become one of Festival Opera's most cherished traditions and an important part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement,” said Zachary Gordin, General and Artistic Director of Festival Opera. “The Elixir of Love is a delightful introduction to opera, filled with humor, romance, and unforgettable music. These free outdoor performances provide a wonderful entrée for people of all ages to experience the joy of live opera in a welcoming setting, whether they are longtime opera lovers or discovering the art form for the very first time.”

The performances will feature an outstanding cast of professional singers led by soprano Marielle Leiboff* as the wealthy and independent Adina and tenor Spencer Greene* as the lovestruck Nemorino. They are joined by baritone Liam Daley* as the swaggering Sergeant Belcore, baritone Igor Vieira as the traveling "doctor" Dulcamara, and soprano Rachel Nelson* as Gianea.

Zachary Gordin will direct and narrate the producAon, with musical accompaniment by longAme FesAval Opera pianist Chun Mei Wilson. Sung in Italian and presented in a family friendly 90-minute abridged version, The Elixir of Love tells the story of a shy young villager who hopes a magical poAon will win the heart of the woman he loves, leading to a delighZul series of comic misunderstandings and ulAmately a happy ending.

Filled with memorable melodies, sparkling humor, and the famous tenor aria "Una furAva lagrima," The Elixir of Love remains one of the most frequently performed operas in the world and a favorite among opera newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike.

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