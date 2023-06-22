THANKS FOR PLAYING! THE GAME SHOW SHOW Comes to 3Below Theaters

From the creators of 3Below Theaters and The Retro Dome comes a revival of their musical comedy that celebrates America's love affair with TV game shows. “Thanks For Playing! The Game Show Show” (also known simply as, “The Game Show Show!”) opens Saturday July 22, 2023 and performs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm. Tickets are now on sale for performances through August 20th. Special previews on July 20 and 21.

In 2010, with the support of fans, friends, and family, Guggenheim Entertainment, Inc. was successful in raising funds through a KickStarter campaign that allowed the team at The Retro Dome to workshop THANKS FOR PLAYING...THE GAME SHOW SHOW! Voted “Standout New Work” by the Silicon Valley Small Venue Theatre Awards, fans and critics alike loved the show and wanted more. In 2012, during a summer hiatus, the creators worked to take all of the feedback from fans and friends to improve the production with its witty lyrics, handsome hosts, original tunes, audience participation, unpredictable contestants, beautiful models, and fabulous prizes. And once again during the 2020 pandemic, the team again returned to the show voted “Best Musical” by Broadway World SF Region in 2012 and are very excited to bring you the final revision and greatest revival you will ever see.

The production is penned by Shannon, Scott and Stephen Guggenheim, the creators of the holiday extravaganzas “The MeshugaNutcracker” and “Santastic!” They are also the team behind San Jose hits “Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812,” “Shout: the Mod Musical”, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”, “Xanadu”, “A Spoonful of Sherman” and many more gleefully kitschy diversions.

With “The Game Show Show!” the Guggenheims and their talented team of designers and professional performers take audiences on a nostalgic trip back to the classic TV game shows of postwar America. Night after night in the 1950s and '60s, network quiz shows kept Americans glued to their sets waiting to see who would become the next BIG WINNER! With original music that celebrates a bygone era, a witty (scandal-filled!) script, audience participation, unpredictable contestants, and fabulous prizes, "The Game Show Show!” will bring the game show world to life on the 3Below stage.

THANKS FOR PLAYING! THE GAME SHOW SHOW is produced by Guggenheim Entertainment with Book and Lyrics by Shannon Guggenheim, Music by Shannon Guggenheim, Stephen Guggenheim, and Thomas Tomasello, based on a concept and directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim. The production stars Shannon Guggenheim, Stephen Guggenheim, Ric Iverson, Susan Gundunas, Jackson Davis, Krista Wigle, Nick Rodrigues, and Osher Fine. Set and costumes by Julie Engelbrecht with lighting by Jon Gourdine and stage managed by Phil Lowery.

This original musical is a kick for anyone who loves TV game shows like “What's My Line”, “Price is Right”, “Queen for a Day”, “Beat the Clock”, “I've Got a Secret” and “Match Game.” The creators pay homage to all of those game shows and many more in this new musical, which combines the excitement of live TV game shows with the scandal of the 1950s rigged quiz show investigations. Patrons are encouraged to get their tickets early and ask for a Nielsen Seat to help influence the outcome of the show.

Says Co-Creator and Director Scott Guggenheim: “The fun is contagious and takes guests back to a time when hosts-with-the-most made everyone with a television set wish they could win a Dream House or vie for the chance to answer the $81,000 Question. Guests will enjoy dozens of popular and classic game show references packed into this full-length musical comedy. Don't miss it... you'll laugh your BLANK off.”

THANKS FOR PLAYING! THE GAME SHOW SHOW will open Saturday, July 22. Tickets are now on sale for performances through August 20. Performances will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm. Special previews 7:30pm Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21, 2023.

Ticket prices are $60 (including all fees).

Discounts are available for Seniors, Students, Children, Teachers, First Responders, and Military.

Group Discounts are available for Groups of 10 or more.

Student Rush tickets are available at the door one hour before showtime.

3Below Theaters is accessible to people with differing abilities, including wheelchair accessibility. Accessible seating is available by reservation. For more information call the Box Office at 408-404-7711.