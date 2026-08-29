TERRIFYING IMMIGRANT TAKES THE FORM OF A SOFT CHUBBY BEAR To Be Presented By Epic Party Theatre

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Epic Party Theatre will present the World Premiere of Baruch Porras Hernandez’s Terrifying Immigrant Takes the Form of a Soft Chubby Bear on Fri Oct 16 at 8pm, Sat Oct 17 at 3pm and 8pm, Sun Oct 18 at 7pm at Theatre Rhinoceros (4229 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114). Tickets ($10-$50) are available for advance purchase at tinyurl.com/terrifyingimmigrantplay

Baruch Porras Hernandez is ready to bring the house down with his new solo tour-de-force, Terrifying Immigrant Takes the Form of a Soft Chubby Bear. Blending poetry, comedy and galactic piñatas this unique show celebrates the tenacity of the immigrant spirit. Get ready for heartwarming stories, anti-fascist man titties, and visions of a righteous homosexual future in this daring and one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

The production will be directed and produced by Richard A. Mosqueda and will feature the writer/performer Baruch Porras Hernandez and Bay Area musician Azuah. The creative and technical team includes GG Torres (Production Supervisor), Olivia Vazquez (Stage Manager), Christian V. Mejia (Lighting Designer), and Sara Huddleston (Sound Consultant).

Terrifying Immigrant Takes the Form of a Soft Chubby Bear has been developed with The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, Portland Center Stage, and National Queer Arts Festival at Brava Theater. The play received a developmental production, formerly titled Love in the Time of Piñatas, at Z Space in San Francisco.

Writer and Performer Baruch Porras Hernandez’s hit solo show “Love in the Time of Piñatas” was critically acclaimed by the SF Chronicle and performed to sold-out houses at Epic Party Theatre. His show then was performed virtually with Portland Center Stage. “Love in the time of Piñatas” had a sold-out preview performance at Brava Theatre as part of the National Queer Arts Festival. His solo show “All My Friends Are Depressed” sold out Brava Cabaret and returned for a sold-out engagement with Epic Party Theatre. He was one of the playwrights of “FUGUE” an interactive theatre experience with Detour Dance. He has been an artist in residence at The Ground Floor at Berkeley Rep, and is a Lambda Literary Fellow in Playwriting. He has workshopped his past solo shows “It Gets Gayer!”, “First Gentleman”, and “A Heartbreaking Unbearable Weightness of Being a Mexican Queer Immigrant” at The Marsh Theatre. As an actor he’s worked with CalShakes, Shotgun Players, Magic Theatre, FoolsFURY, toured with Z Space’s Word for Word and took part in the Montreal Fringe Festival. Mr. Porras Hernandez holds a BA in Theatre Arts from Sonoma State University, has performed comedy everywhere from comedy clubs, to strip clubs, was born in Toluca, Mexico, then came here to steal all your jobs and make out with all the pretty men.

Richard A. Mosqueda (Director/Producer — he/she/they) is the co-founder/lead producer for Epic Party Theatre. Recent directing credits include Marga Gomez’s Spanish Stew (New Conservatory Theatre Center), Love in the Time of Piñatas (NYC Fringe Festival; Awarded ‘Best Solo Comedy’), 41: A Queer Ball (The Ground Floor, Berkeley Rep). Upcoming: Jordan Tannahill’s Botticelli in the Fire (NCTC). He is a graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago.

Performances will run Friday, Oct 16th at 8pm, Saturday, Oct 17th at 3pm, Saturday, Oct 17th at 8pm and Sunday, Oct 18th at 7pm at Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94114. Tickets are sliding scale $10-$50 and can be purchased at tinyurl.com/terrifyingimmigrantplay

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